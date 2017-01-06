Whether you’re shopping at Nordrom IRL or online, the department store's beauty section is always well-stocked with some of the best of the best brands. We’re talking MAC, Chanel, OUAI, and Urban Decay, along with a hundred (or more) other lines we love, all in the same place. It's quite the lineup, indeed.
Starting this month, the retailer is giving us yet another reason to get totally lost in its expansive selection of all things skin, makeup, and hair — and the news is pretty damn exciting. Soon you’ll be able to shop Nordstrom Natural Beauty Outposts a one-stop destination full of with paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free beauty products from both preexisting brands and newcomers. The latest venture aims to make the search for clean, organic, and guilt-free beauty items easier than ever. (Just think of all the time you’ll save not having to skim the ingredients list for carcinogens in your shampoo.)
The Naturals department is rolling out in 46 cities — like Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle, to name a few — but if you don’t live near one of the brick-and-mortar stores, don't panic. You can also shop for more than a thousand of the good-for-you products online, too. That's what we call conscientious shopping.