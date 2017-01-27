This Stomach-Turning Blackhead Removal Video Will Change You

If you've got an entire YouTube playlist featuring pimple pops, blackhead extractions, and Dr. Pimple Popper's greatest hits, we've got a video that you have to see. While most videos show pops executed with a comedone extractor, the latest viral sensation is a close-up look at how pore strips work. This video, which Allure found on Reddit, is just as satisfying as those pops and squeezes. In the clip, which is nearly five minutes long, you can see just huge blackheads being pulled right from the pore. The black strip, which is probably some sort of charcoal-infused option, is lifted over and over again in agonizing slow-motion, letting you watch several long, narrow blackheads come right up with it. All that's left is a clean nose and fresh pores. The best part? You get to see the pulls from various angles — and you get the bonus satisfaction of seeing smaller blackheads coming up right along with the big ones. It's not for the faint of heart, but you knew that. Check it out, but don't say we didn't warn you.
