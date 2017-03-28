The One Product You Need Before You Try The '7 Skin Method'

We get it: From cushion foundations to expensive 10-step routines to peeling sleep masks, there are so many K-beauty trends it can be hard to keep up. But it's worth knowing about one more. It's called the 7 Skin Method and all it requires is one badass toner.
According to Sarah Lee, K-beauty expert and co-founder of retailer Glow Recipe, the 7 Skin Method is a technique that involves patting seven layers of toner onto your face, one right after the other, in a sitting. "The idea behind [the method] is that the moisture level of skin can be increased in an efficient and effective way without the heaviness or greasiness that may come from traditional creams and oils," Lee wrote in a blog post. The result? Dewier, firmer skin — who doesn't love that?
Ahead, Lee shares her favourite toners to do the 7 Skin Method with and we've made a handy video to help you visualise exactly what it entails. Happy toning!