How To Apply Cushion Foundation

If you're still a little confused about how to use a cushion compact foundation — don't worry, we got you. And if you're asking yourself, What's a cushion compact? That's okay, too. Essentially it's a sponge soaked in liquid foundation, which is housed inside what looks like a powder compact. You tap on the formula to get a light, even finish, or you can keep layering it on to customize the coverage. It's awesome for applying super quickly and then tossing in your bag. But adapting to a new beauty product can be intimidating at first, especially if you're loyal to your foundation sponge or brush.
That's why we teamed up with L'Oréal Paris to show you exactly how this works. Armed with the True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation, it's really as easy as picking up the enclosed puff applicator and tap, tap, tapping away. You'll be left with skin that looks, well, just like your skin but a little more even and illuminated. From there, you can layer on any other products you love. See how to do it all in just seconds, and get out the door to face the day.
