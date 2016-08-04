Skip navigation!
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
Let's Talk About My Lip Injections
Jenna Rosenstein
Aug 4, 2016
Makeup
The Quickest Way To Get Glowy Skin
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 28, 2016
Makeup
Watch & Learn: How To Fill Your Brows In Less Than A Minute
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 25, 2016
Makeup
Here's Exactly How To Apply A Cushion Foundation
If you're still a little confused about how to use a cushion compact foundation — don't worry, we got you. And if you're asking yourself, What's a
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
How To Contour In Less Than Two Minutes
Don't get us wrong, we love a good smoky eye. But there are about a thousand other ways you can jazz up your makeup look for a night out. And a lot of
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
7 Things To Know If You Want Amazing Skin
Don't get us wrong — the sun is incredible. On a rational level, we know we can't live without it. On an emotional level, it makes us feel great. It's
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
Make Up For Ever's Latest Campaign Serves Up Major Festival Inspo
Wearing colorful eye makeup in the summer is a catch-22. On one hand, you can finally use all those bright liners you've been eyeballing for months. On
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
You'll Never Apply Foundation The Same Way Again
We all have our own ways of applying foundation. But whether it's worked in with a sponge or a brush, smeared with our fingers, or artfully dabbed, at the
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
The Makeup Tutorials You'll Be Copying All Summer Long
Take a good, hard look at your favorite eyeshadow palette. Are the basic nude shades whittled down to nothing, while any remotely fun or colorful ones
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Hair
Your Biggest Summer Hair Problems, Solved
Our hair loves the idea of summertime. Beachy waves! Golden highlights! Braids on braids on braids! But unfortunately, summertime doesn’t always love
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
What Going-Out Makeup Looks Like On 7 New Yorkers
You never know who you'll see walking down the streets of New York. Maybe you'll run into a celebrity or an old roommate from college or that date you
by
Jenna Rosenstein
