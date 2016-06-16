Bold Lip Easy Day To Night Makeup

Don't get us wrong, we love a good smoky eye. But there are about a thousand other ways you can jazz up your makeup look for a night out. And a lot of them aren't nearly as complicated...or messy. In fact, an easy add-on like a bold lip or stunning skin can totally change your whole vibe.
So in the spirit of going big, we're combining the two. All you need is a contouring and highlighting duo, like the Infallible Pro Contour Palette by L'Oréal Paris, and a swipe of bold liquid lip color. We used a matte red above, but feel free to choose any shade that makes you feel sassy. If eyes are your thing, we even have a trick for making them stand out. And guess what? No eyeshadow is required (for real). Watch above to see how the transformation plays out.
