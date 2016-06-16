Bold Lip Easy Day To Night Makeup

How To Contour In Less Than Two Minutes

Jenna Rosenstein
Don't get us wrong, we love a good smoky eye. But there are about a thousand other ways you can jazz up your makeup look for a night out. And a lot of them aren't nearly as complicated...or messy. In fact, an easy add-on like a bold lip or stunning skin can totally change your whole vibe.

So in the spirit of going big, we're combining the two. All you need is a contouring and highlighting duo, like the Infallible Pro Contour Palette by L'Oréal Paris, and a swipe of bold liquid lip color. We used a matte red above, but feel free to choose any shade that makes you feel sassy. If eyes are your thing, we even have a trick for making them stand out. And guess what? No eyeshadow is required (for real). Watch above to see how the transformation plays out.
Photographed by Jacqueline Harriet.
written by Jenna Rosenstein
Produced by Ami Kealoha; Produced by Greg Stefano; Directed by Michael Tyburski; Styled by Jesper Gudbergsen; Photographed by Jacqueline Harriet; Hair by Holly Mills; Makeup by Andrew Colvin

