Colorful Summer Beauty Makeup Tutorials, Trends

Take a good, hard look at your favorite eyeshadow palette. Are the basic nude shades whittled down to nothing, while any remotely fun or colorful ones look basically untouched? And what about your favorite lipstick? Would you describe it as quirky and bold, or just the thing you found rolling around in the bottom of your handbag? We're guilty of falling into the easier-the-better makeup trap, too. But it's time to stop equating no fuss with no fun. And it starts with putting down that taupe shadow.
With the latest Wildly Whipped liquid lipsticks from Buxom Cosmetics and makeup artist Janeiro, we're getting far out of the au natural comfort zone. The three bright makeup looks ahead are the kind that are just as entertaining to create as they are to stare at — thanks to a mix of super-saturated eyeshadows, high-impact mascara, pastel blush, and the aforementioned lipsticks, which deliver all the punch of a matte color in a formula that's moisturizing and plumping. The best part? The application is pretty much the same as your everyday approach — this is just a way to do it more colorfully.
