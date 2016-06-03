Our hair loves the idea of summertime. Beachy waves! Golden highlights! Braids on braids on braids! But unfortunately, summertime doesn’t always love our hair back. The combination of heat, salt, sun, and cannonball contests takes a serious toll on its health. Color starts fading, strands feel dry and brittle, and don’t even get us started on salt-water tangles. We know — what a buzzkill.
But for every summer hair problem, there is an easy solution. That’s why we worked with Nexxus and the brand’s senior scientist, Diane Minar, to deliver facts and tricks for keeping your mane healthy all season long. Ahead, find out the truth about protecting your signature side-part, just how much dry shampoo you really need, and more. Now all you have to worry about is knotting your swimsuit straps and slathering your skin with sunscreen.
But for every summer hair problem, there is an easy solution. That’s why we worked with Nexxus and the brand’s senior scientist, Diane Minar, to deliver facts and tricks for keeping your mane healthy all season long. Ahead, find out the truth about protecting your signature side-part, just how much dry shampoo you really need, and more. Now all you have to worry about is knotting your swimsuit straps and slathering your skin with sunscreen.