Within weeks, my lips began to deflate. I was beyond disappointed — come on, couldn't I have gotten six months out of 'em?! But, no, by the three-month mark, they were back to their thin little selves. My body was hungry for the hyaluronic acid, I guess. I went back to Dr. Weiser in May, and told her that though I loved my first round of injections, they disappeared more quickly than I would have liked, so I wanted to try to go a bit bigger this time. She nodded in agreement, but explained that taking me beyond two full syringes of Restylane-L would make my lips look out of proportion in relation to my other features. (The best piece of advice I can give you? Find a doctor you trust, and then listen to them!) So this time around, she hooked me up with an additional .25 of filler, which was just enough to make my lips look bigger without being too obvious.



I couldn’t wait to share photos of my experience on social media again. This time around, I got even more questions from internet strangers. "What does it feel like?" Nothing, you’re numb. "How long does the swelling last?" About three days, but it only looks crazy until the day after. "How much does it cost?" Anywhere from $600 to over $2,000, depending on how much filler you get. Have another question you want to ask? Go ahead — leave it in the comments. Like I said, I’m an open book.



I hope that by being so transparent about my injections and my reasons for getting them, I can help open up the conversation around this hush-hush corner of the beauty world. We all have insecurities. Some are easier to fix than others. And lip injections? They’re temporary. They go away, just like a bad haircut or a spray tan. Altering your appearance is a completely personal choice. So is talking about it. But if you’re looking for a buddy to gab with about cosmetic injections — privately or publicly — I’ll be right here, probably daydreaming about Angelina Jolie's mouth.