The Quickest Way To Get Glowy Skin

Jenna Rosenstein
We all love highlighter. We've even been known to go a little overboard with it. The glowier, the better — right? But if you want to dial it down for everyday wear, there are ways to get that coveted illuminated look without resembling a disco ball.

All you need is a dusting of bronze eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and a few taps of a glowy-finish foundation, like the True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation by L'Oreal Paris. The result? A dewy, fresh, and super-easy beauty look that subtly shines (not blinds) from every angle. Click play to see how it's done.
Photographed by Jacqueline Harriet.
Shop This
L'Oreal Paris
True Match™ Lumi Cushion Foundation
$16.99
Advertisement
How To Get Glowing Skin Guide
written by Jenna Rosenstein
Produced by Ami Kealoha; Produced by Greg Stefano; Directed by Michael Tyburski; Styled by Jesper Gudbergsen; Photographed by Jacqueline Harriet; Hair by Holly Mills; Makeup by Andrew Colvin

More from Makeup