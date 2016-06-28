How To Get Glowing Skin Guide

We all love highlighter. We've even been known to go a little overboard with it. The glowier, the better — right? But if you want to dial it down for everyday wear, there are ways to get that coveted illuminated look without resembling a disco ball.
All you need is a dusting of bronze eyeshadow, a touch of blush, and a few taps of a glowy-finish foundation, like the True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation by L'Oreal Paris. The result? A dewy, fresh, and super-easy beauty look that subtly shines (not blinds) from every angle. Click play to see how it's done.
