How To Fill Eyebrows Quickly Tutorial

No matter what Instagram tells you, remember, your eyebrows are perfect just the way they are. But if you want to meticulously fill them in to achieve that runway-model boldness, we can't blame you. It's a badass look — especially with a hint of color or metallic — and a great way to frame your eyes. Most of us just don't have that much patience.
Good news for the always-busy club: There's a trick for penciling in your brows in less than 60 seconds. To start, we're going back to basics with the pros at L'Oréal Paris. Just grab your trusty eyebrow pencil, click play, and enjoy getting five minutes back in your morning.
Good news for the always-busy club: There's a trick for penciling in your brows in less than 60 seconds. To start, we're going back to basics with the pros at L'Oréal Paris. Just grab your trusty eyebrow pencil, click play, and enjoy getting five minutes back in your morning.
Advertisement