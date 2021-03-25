5 Pencil Eyeliners With 5-Star Reviews

One could make the argument that a pencil eyeliner is the white T-shirt of of your eye makeup. Unlike a potted eyeshadow or a liquid liner, it's not overly fussy, and requires neither an angled brush or intense mirror concentration. On the contrary, a good pencil eyeliner will glide across your waterline with ease and subtly enhance the shape of your eye, defining your lash line and giving you that smoldering intensity that still feels natural.
Plus, there's never been a better time to replace whatever old and dull eye pencils you have laying around, now that you have spring cleaning on the mind and maybe even some stimulus cash in your checking account. To help, we've perused the internet for the gel, kohl, and easy-glide liners with perfect five-star reviews. Shop your new favorite eye pencil, ahead.
