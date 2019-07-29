This Beauty YouTuber's Eyeshadow Trick Will Change The Way You Do Your Makeup

Despite the fact that we own more eyeshadow palettes than we can count on one hand, we still crave all the guidance we can get on exactly how to use 'em. On the latest episode of Beauty With Mi, in partnership with Svedka, makeup artist turned beauty entrepreneur Christen Dominique joins R29's Mi-Anne Chan to create two colorful, jewel-toned smoky-eye looks using her signature eyeshadow palette — all the while dropping her best beauty hacks throughout. Catch the beauty influencer's key makeup tips — from priming lids with a layer of concealer and setting with powder to finishing off with a shimmery shadow down the center of lids for a “halo” effect — in the video tutorial above.
