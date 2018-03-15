MAC Just Brought Back This Limited-Edition Collection — & It's Even Bigger

Whether you've reclaimed the word 'bitch' or not, no one wants to be called a basic one. Defined as someone who is tragically un-special, lives for Starbucks' seasonal offerings, watches Gossip Girl on loop once a month, and often says "I'm such a Carrie," it's never been a compliment. We're sorry to break it to you, but according to the internet, ya basic!
But it wasn't until last July that every Ugg lover out there felt fully redeemed thanks to one cleverly-named collection, #MACGirls, that included a Basic Bitch palette in addition to five others (all of which had eight shadows and one highlighter). The products sold out quickly, but MAC is bringing them back — and the squad just got a whole lot bigger.
Ahead, check out the collection, plus three brand-new palettes, that's available starting today on the brand's site.