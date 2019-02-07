8 Matte Eyeshadow Palettes You'll Want To Hoard In 2019

For the most part, we choose our makeup based on its performance: the most comfortable lipstick, the mascara with the biggest "wow" factor, the foundation that stays intact the longest. But when it comes to eyeshadow palettes, we'll admit it's all about appearances. We gravitate to the prettiest colors and the most impressive shade varieties, not the antioxidant ingredients or the supposedly eyelid-nourishing properties. Skin-care benefits in our eyeshadow? Who cares — just look at that burnt orange.
But at the end of the day, color shouldn't be the only variable that determines your shadow selection. It's the finish that makes all the difference, whether that's metallic, cream, satin, or the most essential of all: matte. With zero shimmer and a versatility that lends itself to both low-maintenance everyday wear and dramatic smoked-out situations, mattes are a must for every makeup bag. Ahead, the best matte eyeshadow palettes on the market right now.
