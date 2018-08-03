This Glittery Cream Eyeshadow Is Already A Sephora Sell-Out — Here's What To Buy Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Cream eyeshadow, like tinted lip balm, is something we consider an after-work (or late-to-work) makeup essential. The buttery-soft formulas are easy to put on without a blending brush — you can simply finger-paint the color across your lids. From ingredient-conscious companies like RMS Beauty to drugstore labels like Maybelline, tons of brands have re-texturized, offering smooth and creamy shadow pots over rock-hard pressed-powder palettes. And Hourglass has just joined the club, dropping a stunning glitter shadow that glides across lids with the ease of a finger-pull.
Fans are obsessed with the crease-resistant, micro-fine glitter finish in all five potted shades — which is why it has already sold out in four out of five colors on Sephora's site. Luckily, one shade, a bright gold foil shadow, is still up for grabs if you add to your cart now. But we've also rounded up some shadow alternatives that feature a similar easy blendability and the fine-milled sparkly finish that skyrocketed the Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter eyeshadows to popularity. Check out our favorites, in a range of price points, ahead.