You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
When it comes to convincing people to slather on SPF, there are a handful of proven methods: fun (pack glitter into the stuff), fear (tell anyone who will listen about the dangers of sun damage), or practicality (insert sunscreen into things you already wear daily, like tinted moisturizer). The latter tends to be the most popular approach, especially because it means minimizing the number of steps in your routine.
That might be why Chantecaille's Lip Screen Tint – a sheer lip color with SPF 15 — is currently sold out at Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter. The brand's clear version of the balm is still available for purchase, but if you're looking for a tinted option, you'll have better luck waiting for the next restock. Don't have the patience or simply not a fan of dropping $40 on a lip balm? Check out our favorite SPF lip products, ahead. Bonus: These alternatives are all coral reef safe.