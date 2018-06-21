You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If your limbs haven't seen the light of day since 2017, then the influx of shimmery body bronzers probably sound pretty appealing right now. And, when one hits the market that also smells like a tropical vacation, it flies off shelves faster than seats on one of Scott's Cheap Flights.
That's what happened with Sol de Janeiro's Ipanema Sunset Glow Oil, which sold out within eight hours of its pre-sale. The oil not only imparts the prettiest sheen to skin without feeling sticky or heavy, but it also smells like drinking a cocktail at sunset somewhere exotic — with notes of fig, pomelo, and Brazilian gardenia.
Lucky for us, the oil is now back in stock (along with its deeper bronze counterpart) at Sephora and on the brand's website. If it sells out again, though, we've got you covered...