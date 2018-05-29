I Tried $292 Worth Of Body Bronzers — & Didn't Ruin All My Clothes

Shailene Woodley once said her beauty secret was "just happiness, man," but I'm willing to bet her beauty routine is a bit more comprehensive than that. There's more to looking radiant on a red carpet than being genetically blessed and drinking a lot of water. More often, that A-list glow comes by way of body bronzers — plus a 24/7 glam squad that can rub and buff them to perfection.
But if the thought of putting on a white t-shirt after smoothing on foundation sounds risky, body bronzers take that fear to a whole new level. That's why I've rounded up the best transfer-free creams pros swear by and put them to the test. Ahead, check out the ones that gave me the celebrity glow I wanted — minus the giant dry cleaning bill.