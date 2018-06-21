If your limbs haven't seen the light of day since 2017, then the influx of shimmery body bronzers probably sound pretty appealing right now. And, when one hits the market that also smells like a tropical holiday, it flies off shelves faster than you can say "greased lightning".
That's what happened with Sol de Janeiro's Ipanema Sunset Glow Oil, which sold out within eight hours of its pre-sale. The oil not only imparts the prettiest sheen to skin without feeling sticky or heavy, but it also smells like drinking a cocktail at sunset somewhere exotic — with notes of fig, pomelo, and Brazilian gardenia.
Lucky for us, the oil is now back in stock (along with its deeper bronze counterpart) at Cult Beauty and on the brand's website. If it sells out again, though, we've got you covered...