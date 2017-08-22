Flights To Hong Kong Are Super-Cheap Right Now, So Don't Wait

If you've always wanted to visit Hong Kong, here's your opportunity. Flights to HK are unusually cheap right now, thanks to a new route on Hong Kong Airlines, according to Scott's Cheap Flights. For a limited time, you can grab a nonstop roundtrip from Los Angeles' LAX Airport to HKG for just $423, while you would normally pay about $1,000.
The deal is valid from January through March 2018. But hurry: "I think these fares will last a day or two," notes Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights. (We read his newsletter daily, and we hate to tell you that he's right.)
You can find the best dates for your travel plans using this sample search on Kayak. Then, according to Scott's Cheap Flights, you can use this Momondo search to get the absolute best price.
Your Momondo search should look like this:
Pro tip from Keyes: "Hike up Hong Kong's Victoria Peak at night to (a) beat the crowd, (b) beat the heat, and (c) get some Instagram-worthy twinkling city-light views." You don't want to miss one of the most famous views in the world.
