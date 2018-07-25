Everyone Wants This $10 Under-Eye Concealer Right Now

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Every summer, when temperatures get closer and closer to triple digits, one thing becomes clear: We can't be bothered with a full face of makeup. Even the thought of buffing on a layer of foundation, no matter how light, sends
shivers sweat down our spines as we imagine the inevitable meltdown that will likely occur later that day.
Our solution for complexion perfection on the hottest of days? Just a touch of does-it-all concealer, only where we need it. For years, we've been reaching for Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind — a lightweight, brightening liquid that's super easy to pat under the eyes to diminish dark circles and subtly highlight the face. No shock here: The rest of the world is gaga for this stuff, too. In fact, we've learned that the twist-up tube is one of the brand's top three best-selling products. What's more, Maybelline reports that new Nielsen data finds that it was the most popular concealer sold in food, drug, and mass stores between February 2017 and 2018.
We highly encourage you to give it a whirl this summer, but if you can't get ahold of it — or simply want to try something new — we've rounded up our favorite brightening concealers in the slides ahead, too. All of which will hold up against the dreaded heat waves to come.
