Story from Music

Miranda Lambert Reflects On First Post-Blake Year On Instagram

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Today marks the one-year anniversary of Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's divorce announcement. Though, when you look back at all the Shelton-Gwen Stefani PDA and songwriting, it seems like years have passed. Lambert, on the other hand, has taken it more slowly with the public confessionals and debut of her new relationship with fellow country star Anderson East. She's making up for lost time this week, however. She released her first single in two years, "Vice," on Monday. Then in an Instagram celebrating the song's number one iTunes ranking, she also commented on the past year.


The song doesn't directly talk about her divorce but rather describes the aftermath of heartbreak in a series of vices: listening to sad songs on repeat, drinking "sweet salvation ... before it melts the ice," sleeping around, and running to towns where she has no reputation.

Back in December, Lambert spoke about her split from Shelton for the first time to Cosmopolitan. "We were together for 10 years, married for four, were very quickly divorced, and are friends," she said in the cover story. "I'm still processing everything and figuring out where to go and what happened. [Marriage is] a tough business, and we gave it our best college try."
Advertisement

More from Music