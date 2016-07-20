Miranda Lambert Reflects On First Post-Blake Year On Instagram

The last year of my life has been one of heartache and healing, ... Of learning to be honest .... Accepting the flaws and celebrating the smiles. Finding peace in dark places ... having some moments alone with me. Facing fears and feelings... All of them. I got to know my guitars...became friends with a pencil and paper ... Used melodies to lead me places I had never been.... Made music with my friends. Because music is medicine. This means the world to me. Thank you for joining me on this journey. #vice #musicismedicine

