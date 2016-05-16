Miranda Lambert Gets Surprisingly Stressed About Social Media

Molly Horan
Some celebs seem to love nothing more than broadcasting their lives, sharing everything from backstage pics to their shower thoughts on social media. But Miranda Lambert isn't too comfortable posting things for the world to see.
In a recent interview with E! News, Lambert confessed that she's not the best social media user and tends to stress over the details. She explained, "To think of something clever or make sure you spell something right... I always have 14 people read it because I'm worried about all of it."
But it seems her aversion to sharing is about more than just a fear of typos. The singer went on to explain, "I really believe in leaving some mystery. I don't need to know what everybody's doing all the time — especially with heroes of mine."
Fortunately, Lambert hasn't totally sworn of social media. If she had, we wouldn't be able to see these adorable photos of her new dogs, Thelma and Louise.

