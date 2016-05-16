Miranda Lambert Gets Surprisingly Stressed About Social Media

Some celebs seem to love nothing more than broadcasting their lives, sharing everything from backstage pics to their shower thoughts on social media. But Miranda Lambert isn't too comfortable posting things for the world to see.
In a recent interview with E! News, Lambert confessed that she's not the best social media user and tends to stress over the details. She explained, "To think of something clever or make sure you spell something right... I always have 14 people read it because I'm worried about all of it."
But it seems her aversion to sharing is about more than just a fear of typos. The singer went on to explain, "I really believe in leaving some mystery. I don't need to know what everybody's doing all the time — especially with heroes of mine."
Advertisement
Fortunately, Lambert hasn't totally sworn of social media. If she had, we wouldn't be able to see these adorable photos of her new dogs, Thelma and Louise.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Thelma and Louise"... Meet Thelma and Louise! (And I don't mean me and @harps226 👸👸🏽 ) I adopted these two beauties from Texas to keep watch over the mini horses! Thanks to the @muttnationfoundation team they are safe and sound at their new forever home!!! I'm in love. #7luckydogs #farmgirls #loveashelterpet #Pyreneesposin' #theyrescuedme #miniwranglers #2isbetterthanone
Advertisement