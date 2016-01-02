Story from Pop Culture

Miranda Lambert Makes New Romance Instagram Official

Erin Donnelly
Step aside, Gwake. It's time for Miranderson to enjoy a little moment in the spotlight.

While everyone's been fixated on the budding relationship between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, it seems that Shelton's ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, has found a new romance of her own. Last week, reports emerged stating that the country music star was dating 27-year-old singer Anderson East. A new Instagram photo posted by Lambert is now pretty much confirming the rumors in the most adorable way.

The snuggle is real... @andersoneast 📷:@raytair @ape_lewis

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on


The photo is actually a regram from East's own account. (These two are at least on the same page social media-wise.) Of course, it's possible that Lambert and East are simply platonic pals who just like to cuddle a lot. The image caption reads: "The snuggle is real..." The post confirms just two things — these two sure can hug it out and look really good in plaid.

