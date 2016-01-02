Step aside, Gwake. It's time for Miranderson to enjoy a little moment in the spotlight.
While everyone's been fixated on the budding relationship between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, it seems that Shelton's ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, has found a new romance of her own. Last week, reports emerged stating that the country music star was dating 27-year-old singer Anderson East. A new Instagram photo posted by Lambert is now pretty much confirming the rumors in the most adorable way.
While everyone's been fixated on the budding relationship between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, it seems that Shelton's ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, has found a new romance of her own. Last week, reports emerged stating that the country music star was dating 27-year-old singer Anderson East. A new Instagram photo posted by Lambert is now pretty much confirming the rumors in the most adorable way.
The photo is actually a regram from East's own account. (These two are at least on the same page social media-wise.) Of course, it's possible that Lambert and East are simply platonic pals who just like to cuddle a lot. The image caption reads: "The snuggle is real..." The post confirms just two things — these two sure can hug it out and look really good in plaid.
Advertisement