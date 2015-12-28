Gwen Stefani Looks Loved Up On NFL Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are everywhere these days. Frankly, we're surprised the lovebirds didn't pop out of the chimney Santa style on Christmas Day, though they did manage to resurface before the holiday weekend was out.
Gwake (the couple's nickname until our personal pick, Stefon, picks up more steam) took Date Night to Game Day yesterday. TheVoice stars were seen flirting on the sidelines at the Arizona Cardinals versus the Green Bay Packers game in Phoenix. Shelton's Cardinals shirt made his loyalties clear, while his smile made no secret of who has his heart.
For her part, the No Doubt singer rocked red lipstick and a camo Cardinals cap. She also posted snaps of her big day out with her new man.
#football @AZCardinals @blakeshelton Eeeeeekkkkk! @NFL gx pic.twitter.com/tudnUFl0fn— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 27, 2015
This just happened... Go @AZCardinals !!!! pic.twitter.com/gQMhlYiuLP— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 27, 2015
And look, there's even video footage!
These two must be good luck, as the Cardinals pretty much annihilated the Packers. See you at the Super Bowl, guys?
