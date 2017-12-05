Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Just Went Full Mr. & Mrs. Claus

The Christmas-loving celebrity couple first bonded when they were cast as judges on The Voice, so it's only fitting that Shelton and Stefani used their competition show as a platform for their sweet new duet.
On Monday's episode, Shelton and Stefani graced the stage to perform "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," the titular track off the No Doubt singer's 2017 holiday album.
It wasn't just the track that got the audience watching the The Voice stage (and everyone bopping along at home) in the holiday spirit: Stefani was decked out like a Christmas tree in a dress covered in a holly pattern.
Shelton...well, Shelton wore flannel. But at least it was cranberry-colored.
To be fair, it wasn't just the couple's country-fied Christmas song that made the performance so special. Dancers carrying disco balls also stormed the stage, making the whole thing particularly festive.
And a good holiday, it was. Watch the video below:
Holiday spirit = activated. ? We can’t get enough of @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani’s festive performance of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” #VoiceTop10 pic.twitter.com/yyvyn4JDcf— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2017
If you're wondering how Stefani went from ska to fa-la-la-la (sorry), well, blame Mariah Carey – Stefani certainly does. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star admitted that the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer is her ultimate #ChristmasGoals.
"I want to be Mariah Carey," Stefani told ET. "I mean, she's the one who just...she killed it, you know what I mean? That would be my fantasy [to create a Christmas classic]."
Still, Stefani understands the irony of her roots. She told ET:
"I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm in a ska band my whole life. [Why] am I doing 'Silent Night?'" she joked to the outlet. "It's hard, but it was fun, and I got to do it in my way, so [it was a] fun project."
