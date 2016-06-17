All The Times Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Were The Epitome Of #CoupleGoals

Blake Shelton has had quite the year.
The country singer announced his divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert in July of 2015, breaking the hearts of country fans everywhere. From there, he became a favorite on The Voice and got friendly with '90s punk-rock princess, Gwen Stefani.
We would have never predicted what happened next. The two engaged in a whirlwind romance that shocked basically everyone except Voice co-star Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, who said she saw signs of the romance in its early stages. Shelton also released a new album and song with Stefani. He sold his house, (maybe) bought Stefani a horse, and attended many events by his new girl's side.
Now, in honor of Shelton's 40th birthday on June 18, here are all the times Gwake made our hearts explode with cuteness (and yeah, maybe some jealousy). We can't wait to see what Stefani gets him for this milestone celebration.
The country singer announced his divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert in July of 2015, breaking the hearts of country fans everywhere. From there, he became a favorite on The Voice and got friendly with '90s punk-rock princess, Gwen Stefani.
We would have never predicted what happened next. The two engaged in a whirlwind romance that shocked basically everyone except Voice co-star Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, who said she saw signs of the romance in its early stages. Shelton also released a new album and song with Stefani. He sold his house, (maybe) bought Stefani a horse, and attended many events by his new girl's side.
Now, in honor of Shelton's 40th birthday on June 18, here are all the times Gwake made our hearts explode with cuteness (and yeah, maybe some jealousy). We can't wait to see what Stefani gets him for this milestone celebration.