Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Manicure Goes Back To Her Punk Roots

While there are still lots of question marks — from how Shelton popped the question to where the heck this photo was taken and why they wore matching trucker hats — what we know right now is that Stefani gave an enthusiastic yes. "@blakeshelton yes please," the star captioned her post, alongside ring and prayer hands emojis (fitting with the creative aesthetic). In his own post, Shelton echoed the sentiment: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES," the country singer wrote.