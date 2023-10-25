The 5 Biggest Engagement Ring Trends That Will Dominate 2024

When it comes to engagement rings, finding *the one* requires much consideration. That’s why we partnered with Shane Co. — purveyors of unique engagement rings and fine jewelry — to explore the latest in engagement rings. Ahead, a bridal expert shares the seven trends set to dominate our fingers in 2024.
Pear-shaped or princess-cut. Solitaire or halo. One stone or two (or three). When shopping for an engagement ring, options, quite simply, abound. There are just. so. many details that go into each and every design, and looking at one stunning sparkler after another can quickly become overwhelming. As it should be: Choosing something to wear *forever* is a huge deal. That’s why one expert on the matter, bridal content creator Courtney Lynn, is encouraging couples to have full-on conversations about all things engagement — rings, included — long before the question is officially popped.
“We never really see the pre-engagement perspective on social media, but so many couples actually do go engagement ring shopping and even look at wedding venues before they’re engaged,” Lynn says. “I’ve been speaking to more and more couples who are researching engagement rings together. It’s great because it’s such an important decision and investment.”
With a full-time day job in finance, investing is a topic that Lynn knows well. In 2022, she launched The Finance Brides; now, after work, she spends her time DMing the 133k followers who seek her advice on everything from bachelorette party themes to engagement ring styles. And with the latter being such a highly personal decision, rather than searching for the biggest or most extravagant ring, Lynn emphasizes the importance of finding one that just feels…right. “It’s easy to get swept up in the glitz and glamor when you’re seeing so many beautiful engagement rings on social media,” she says. “But when it comes to choosing a piece that you’re going to wear forever, you really want to make sure it suits your personality and sense of style.”
With that said, we asked Lynn to break down the top engagement ring trends for the year ahead. Here are five things to expect in 2024, from the return of classic vintage settings to maximalist styles that take up some major ring-finger real estate.
Unique Center Stones
“There’s definitely been a rise in people choosing a gemstone other than a diamond as their center stone,” says Lynn. “People want to get creative with their rings now, and I’ve seen a lot of sapphires, rubies, and even other gemstones like morganite and aquamarine. Whether it’s their birthstone or just a color that speaks more to their style and personality, it’s a way to create something that feels a bit more unique. And as much as they’re bright and fun, they’re also gaining popularity as a less-expensive alternative to a traditional mined diamond.”
Lab-Grown Diamonds
“Lab-grown diamonds are continuing to gain popularity,” Lynn says. “Not only do they have the same physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds, but they’re also a much more cost-effective option for those who don’t mind having a manmade diamond over a natural one.”
Vintage Styles
“We're living in a time when people are really valuing a sense of uniqueness, and the popularity of Art Deco and vintage-inspired rings showcase that,” says Lynn. “People can really express their personal style with an Art Deco setting, which is typically mosaic and features a lot of geometry. These rings look almost like artwork — they incorporate a mix of stones in different shapes and sizes, so it would be something like an alternating design of round and baguette diamonds. I also think the vintage stone of a marquise is going to make a big comeback. It was a huge trend in the ‘80s, and it’s starting to become really popular again.”
Maximalist Designs
“I think it’s fun to really lean into a statement piece for an engagement ring, and chunky rings have been popping up a lot lately,” says Lynn. “Whether they’re made from thicker yellow gold or multiple stacked pieces, these are true statement rings. While I do think that the thin bands and solitaire settings we’ve seen the past few years will always be timeless and elegant, maximalist rings are about to have a major moment. They're also less fragile, because they're more equipped for everyday wear.”
Trilogy Rings
“A three-stone ring — also known as a trilogy ring — has a stone on each side of its center stone,” says Lynn. “This style has actually been gaining popularity for the past few years, but I think it’s only going to trend more as we shift away from traditional solitaire settings. It truly is gorgeous on its own, but if you’re pairing it with a wedding band, you just need something that’s very simple. You see much more elaborate wedding bands paired with simpler engagement ring settings, and vice versa.”
