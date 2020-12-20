Ariana Grande Announces She’s Engaged: “Forever N Then Some”

Just a casual Sunday, scrolling through Instagram when bam: Ariana Grande decides to drop a bombshell. The 27-year-old singer is engaged to Dalton Gomez, with whom People says she’s been spending time with since January. She alerted fans and followers to the news in a slideshow of photos featuring her and Gomez, a close-up of the ring, and an angsty “Oh this? Why yes, it is an engagement ring” selfie.
Fans first became aware of Gomez and his increasingly permanent role in Grande’s life when she featured him in her “Stuck With U” music video. In the video, released in May, Grande passes time in her house during quarantine. At the very end, we learn whom she’s been stuck with. He also made a secret cameo in the promo video for "Rain on Me." Gomez is a real estate agent who makes high-end deals with celebrities and their ilk, which most likely explains how he came to be in Grande’s orbit. His own Instagram is private, although he has been known to appear in his now-fiancee’s.
Grande has not offered any additional comment on the proceedings beyond the photos, but her mother, Joan Grande, seemingly confirmed the news. The elder Grande tweeted, “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”
Grande was also congratulated by everyone’s favorite (or least favorite, depending on whom you’re talking to) manager: Scooter Braun. Would you believe he’s very happy for the couple? “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," he wrote. Her friend and collaborator Victoria Monet also shared her congratulations on Instagram.
The unique ring has both a diamond and a pearl, making it very distinct from Grande’s first engagement right. The singer was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in an extremely quick and public relationship in 2018. After ending things with Davidson, Grande tried to keep her relationships more under the radar. In January 2019, she responded to a site tweeting “Who Is Ariana Grande With NOW” with “can they tell me too?” She followed up with a since-deleted tweet: “spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”