Ariana Grande Is Partnering With Netflix On A Sweet New Movie

Ariana Grande's collab game this year has been absolutely on point. Between this summer's "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga, Positions' "Off The Table" with The Weeknd, and her whistle note-filled Christmas bop with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson, it seems that everything Grande's well-manicured hands touch turns to gold.
Grande's next all-star collab, however, isn't a musical one at all. Grande's next high-profile collab will be with another entertainment giant: Netflix.
On December 9, the streaming service announced that it will be releasing a new concert film called Excuse Me, I Love You. The movie, set to drop on December 21, will feature Grande's 2019 Sweetener world tour.
Advertisement
excuse me, i love you. Coming to Netflix globally on December 21 pic.twitter.com/BVUpJqIENN— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 9, 2020
“dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u,” Grande wrote on Twitter alongside the film’s poster.
Fans are stoked. "I’m excited to watch this & remember these old great tour memories :)" wrote a Twitter user in reply to Grande's tweet. "i'm so excited for the movie because i've never been to swt and i'll be finally able to experience it. thank u so much. love u a lot," wrote another fan. "I’M CRYING/SCREAMING/SHAKING . HELP AHHHHHHH," tweeted another.
The Arianator sleuths had already put the pieces together in the days leading up to the announcement. Fans noticed that in the singer's three most recent Instagram posts, she tagged the streaming service without captions or any comments.
"SWEETENER MOVIE??????" wrote one Instagram commenter. "Sweetener world tour documentary?" wrote another.
Even more suspicious was that Netflix responded to Ariana's tweet with the photos, writing, "excuse me, I love you," which are the lyrics from her Sweetener track "R.E.M."
This story has been updated with new information.