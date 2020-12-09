Ariana Grande Fans Think She’s Partnering With Netflix On An Exciting Project

Ariana Grande's collab game this year has been absolutely on point. Between this summer's "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga, Positions' "Off The Table" with The Weeknd, and her whistle note-filled Christmas bop with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson, it seems that everything Grande's well-manicured hands touch turns to gold.
Grande's next rumoured all-star collab, however, isn't a musical one at all. Fans now are theorising that that Grande's next high-profile collab will be with another entertainment giant: Netflix.
The Arianator sleuths recently noticed that in the singer's three most recent Instagram posts, she tagged the streaming service without captions or any comments. Fans think that Netflix will be turning the singer's December 2019 Sweetener World Tour into a concert film.
"SWEETENER MOVIE??????" wrote one Instagram commenter. "Sweetener world tour documentary?" wrote another.
Even more suspicious is that, Netflix responded to Ariana's tweet with the photos, writing, "excuse me, I love you," which are the lyrics from her Sweetener track "R.E.M."
Grande and Netflix's teams didn't immediately respond for comment, but unless the singer is just feeling particularly nostalgic for 2019 (same) and is really enjoying her Netflix and chilling, it seems like a partnership of some kind between the two is afoot. So Ari, if the rumours are true, bark — I mean, say yuh twice!