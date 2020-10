The Heartbreaking Mac Miller Moment You Might’ve Missed On Ariana Grande’s Positions

The mark that Miller left on Grande's heart has been noticeable for a long time. This isn't the first time that the singer has written a song about her ex love. In thank u, next , "ghostin" is widely assumed to be about how she was never really able to let go of Miller, even when she was with Davidson : Though I wish he were here instead / Don't want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I'm dreaming every now and then." But "off the table" comes from a more hopeful place. She acknowledges her heartbreak, but seems to have found someone who might finally help her move on.