The Heartbreaking Mac Miller Moment You Might’ve Missed On Ariana Grande’s Positions

The mark that Miller left on Grande's heart has been noticeable for a long time. This isn't the first time that the singer has written a song about her ex love. In thank u, next, "ghostin" is widely assumed to be about how she was never really able to let go of Miller, even when she was with Davidson: Though I wish he were here instead / Don't want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I'm dreaming every now and then." But "off the table" comes from a more hopeful place. She acknowledges her heartbreak, but seems to have found someone who might finally help her move on.