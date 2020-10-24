Enough Arguing About Politics: Ariana Grande Is President Now

We spent 2019 taking the stock of the people and things that no longer served us with Ariana Grande's Grammy-nominated album thank you, next. So what's next? Now, in 2020, we've grown from our past and cherishing the things of value in our lives. Enter: "Positions."
The first single from the 27-year-old artist's upcoming sixth studio album dropped at midnight on 23rd October, as well as the music video. In true Grande form, it's vibey, fierce, and causing fans to completely ascend.
The visual, directed by Dave Meyers, imagines Grande as president. In a conference room adorned with a painting of her dog Toulouse, she meets with her cabinet (not a single white man present), she works in the Oval Office, signs executive orders in full Jackie Kennedy splendour, walks her dogs on the White House lawn, and more. "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hoping I don't repeat history," she sings. (Some theorise that the "peat" in "repeat" is a reference to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson). To a plucky string melody, she sings about being able to share all of her prismatic self with the one she loves, and how putting a woman in charge can only benefit the other roles she plays in her life.
The rest of the album, the title of which is still a voluminous half-ponytail-sized mystery, was recorded in the thick of quarantine and will drop on 30th October. Grande's life looks a lot different than it did last year — and not only because of the coronavirus. Grande is no longer single, and in a relationship with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez. She's also releasing music in a pivotal election year (four days before 3rd November, in fact) and has been very vocal about encouraging people to vote. Like many of us, she's used this time to reflect, and those reflections will shine through in the new album. Expanding on the themes in “Positions,” the rest of the full-length is rumoured to focus on the joys and pain of romance, sex, and untangle feelings of disconnection during this time.
Until then, fans are holding onto this gift from Grande, and understandably losing their minds over it — especially the idea of a Grande administration.
OMG!! I LOVE THIS ARIANA!! I LOVE YOU!! @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/hIj6smziCY— ARIANA GRANDE||ArianaG930||POSITIONS ERA||Be Kind (@ArianaG930) October 23, 2020
Ariana Grande made a better president in 4 mins than D*nald Tr*mp in 4 years #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/MYDqk1j7l3— Alun (@alunwilliams31) October 23, 2020
2020 : the worst year ever— 𝙂𝙃𝙊𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉 (@ghos_tin_) October 23, 2020
Ariana : save the earth #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/nBZHa5JFUp
Every Arianators FBI agents rn... #POSITIONS Ariana Grande served us too good, so hyped for the album next week 🤍✨😭 pic.twitter.com/kALojoqf4v— ari🤍 since 2011✨🐝 (@arianagrandee79) October 23, 2020
when sweetener came out, i only listened to ariana until the May after tun. so i need this whole album to come out cause i’m breaking the repeat button on the positions single— hallow-micki!! ✨🎃 (@MickiKMouse) October 23, 2020