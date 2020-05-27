Ariana Grande’s Secret New Boyfriend Had A Cameo In Her “Rain On Me” Promo Video

Ariana Grande is in a new relationship, and the singer is being uncharacteristically quiet about her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in an effort to maintain her privacy. But old habits die hard, and it looks like Grande couldn’t miss out on the chance to show off her new boo, even if it was just for a second.
Last week, Lady Gaga released the visuals for her new song “Rain on Me,” which also features Grande. The pop stars followed up the highly anticipated release with fun promotion efforts, including a mock weather report that cleverly ties back to the single.
"It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed," reports Gaga from her home in Beverly Hills, clad in an outfit fit for another one of her intergalactic music videos. "Today, it is pouring rain, and we're soaking wet."
"Rain on me, tsunami," added Grande. "Water like misery, but the people are still going."
Near the end of the video, the "rain" is revealed to be fake, with people spraying water from hoses on the stars during the report. Grande's boyfriend is seen happily providing the rain, all smiles as he does so. Grande was so pleased by Dalton's assistance that she couldn't help but show him some love online. The singer shared outtakes from the Chromatica weather report video on her Instagram story, placing loving emojis on a zoomed-in still of Dalton's smiling face during the shoot.
The real estate agent also famously appeared in the "Stuck With U" music video Grande's quarantine-themed collaboration with Justin Bieber. The couple slow danced in the video, which many took as official confirmation of their relationship.
While it's unlikely that Grande will be shouting about their relationship from the mountaintops — she's been keeping things low-key for a reason —we might be seeing more of her new boyfriend very soon.
