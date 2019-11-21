Pete Davidson Has One Last Message For Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement a little over a year ago today, and despite his subsequent relationships (Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and now Kaia Gerber), the comedian is still often defined by his iconic summer with the singer. The two split publicly and somewhat contentiously, but in his recent cover for Paper Magazine, Davidson wishes the “7 rings” singer nothing but the best.
“I don't ever make public statements about relationships 'cause I just don't think it's right, you know?” he told 13 Reasons Why actor and friend Tommy Dorfman in the interview. “I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So, I hope she's well. I hope she's very happy. And that's pretty much it. And print doesn't usually age well.”
And in all honesty, the best is yet to come for Grande, who was just nominated for a handful of Grammys, including one for the album written in the wake of her split from Davidson and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, thank u, next. She’s now even more of a pop sensation, and Davidson has grown as well.
“I think when you first get in a relationship and you're on television, you don't realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you're pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” he said. “So now I'm just as private as possible. I'm as discrete as can be. I know now not to do PDA. I'm a very PDA [person], though. I'm a lovey person. I love licking faces.”
Everyone who saw photos of him and Kate Beckinsale making out at a hockey game: “We know.” But as for current romantic interest Gerber, hardly any beans have been spilled, which is probably for the best. I don’t know what a fashion model’s thank u, next would be, but definitely something brutal.
