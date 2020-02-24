Pete Davidson Opens Up About The Impact Mac Miller’s Death Had On His Relationship With Ariana Grande
Despite making you sign an NDA, Pete Davidson is an open book. He didn't shy away from uncomfortable topics in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. While he was very publicly engaged to singer Ariana Grande for the summer of 2018, the specifics of their breakup have been left only to speculation. However, Davidson says he knew things were over after the death of Mac Miller.
Miller and Grande dated for almost two years before their May 2018 split, and Miller died from an overdose that fall. Grande and Davidson were in the middle of their headline-dominating engagement at the time. Grande openly grieved the loss and went on to write a number of songs about his death. Davidson said he respected her process.
“She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here,'" he said in the interview. "I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.'”
He added that he "pretty much knew it was around over after that” but stressed that he understands Grande's reaction.
“That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like," he continued. "All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”
Almost a year after his death, Grande spoke about her grief and the end of their relationship with Vogue.
“He was the best person ever,” she said. “And he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming...less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”
