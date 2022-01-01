7 Engagement Ring Trends That Will Be Big In 2022, According to Experts

Pairing the notion of a fashion trend with something as long-lasting as an engagement ring can seem counterintuitive — the latter is equated with timelessness while the former is usually thought of as fleeting. But in reality, everyone’s personal taste varies and what’s classic to one individual is out-of-date for another, which is why brushing up on the most anticipated engagement ring trends of 2022 feels like a worthy undertaking if you’re currently shopping around.
“There’s always a reaction to every action, so we expect engagement rings trends to continue to evolve as a new generation comes of engagement age,” says Shelley Brown, The Knot’s Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor.
Advertisement
According to Brown, personalization will continue to rank high when it comes to selecting a ring. “Couples want to invest in pieces that speak to their love and personal taste, which is manifesting in a few different ways,” she says. “Shape and setting are still the most important ring features, while [carat] size has actually become less important.” Though Brown says that diamonds remain the most popular stone, and round the most popular cut, there are less-expected design details that will garner attention — such as yellow gold settings, oval cuts, and lab-grown stones — this year.
As for how to go about landing on a final decision? Catbird Chief Creative Officer Leigh Plessner says it’s all about the research. “Start taking screenshots of what catches your eye and put them in a folder,” she says. “It’s always helpful to see a collection of things you like to identify patterns and connections, like a little visual spider web.”
Ahead, seven expert-predicted engagement ring trends for 2022.
Oval-Cut Engagement Rings
Oval-cut diamonds lost little momentum last year and are expected to continue growing in popularity well into 2022. “We saw a rise in oval cuts with 2 percent in 2015 to 19 percent in 2021,” Brown says. The Clear Cut’s Founder and CEO Olivia Landau echos this sentiment, but with a small caveat. “People still love ovals — and so do I! — but I think that they will be set a bit differently,” she says, referring to non-solitaire and east-west settings.
Advertisement
Bezel Set Engagement Rings
Landau foresees bezel settings as a noteworthy engagement ring trend this year. Also referred to as “rubover,” this type of setting can be identified by an encasing of metal that slightly overlaps the edge of the stone rather than the more ubiquitous prong setting. It’s a technique that dates back centuries but translates to a modern context extremely well thanks to its minimalist, chunky aesthetic. Also, it’s a good choice if you work with your hands a lot or tend to be rougher with jewelry because it holds the gemstone more securely in place.
Three-Stone Engagement Rings
Among the more talked about rings of 2021 was Paris Hilton and her three-stone emerald-cut diamond; a cultural moment that is likely to influence a bride or two when picking out their own style this year. “Her ring was timeless and stunning,” Landau says. “I foresee three-stone rings as a top engagement ring trend in 2022 because they are unique and great conversation starters.” Embrace the flexibility this style has to offer and pick your favorite diamond cuts and colors to make one unique ring.
Yellow Diamond Engagement Rings
If a colorless center stone has never appealed to you but you still like the idea of a diamond moment, you’re ahead of the trend. “Fancy yellow diamonds weren't popular for about a decade, but now we are seeing a lot more requests for them,” Landau shares. "They are perfect for someone looking for something more unique [style] and a good value.”
Advertisement
Toi Et Moi Engagement Rings
Among the more romantic engagement ring trends is Toi et Moi (French for “you and me"). The style is characterized by two complementary gemstones, often with a coil silhouette, and dates back to the 1796 marriage of Napoleon and Josephine. The symbolism of two gemstones coming together as one is well-suited for the sentimental couple, and it’s another engagement ring trend that Landau predicts will remain a popular choice in 2022.
Ethical Engagement Rings
The desire to purchase more ethically has trickled into engagement ring buying, and many consumers are finding lab-grown diamonds (also known as synthetic and man-made diamonds) to be the answer. “An eco-conscious mindset is rising among couples, with 34 percent finding it increasingly less important that the ring’s stone be a natural stone, with Gen Z (28 percent) finding it less important than Millennials (35 percent),” Brown shares. “Dedication to sustainability is certainly up, as nearly one in four engagement rings in 2021 featured a center stone that was man-made.”
Plessner is also seeing “significant” interest in recycled diamonds, or reclaimed diamonds — previously-mined stones, from an existing piece of jewelry, repurposed for another.
shop 4 products
Non-Diamond Engagement Rings
Some are foregoing diamonds altogether. “We are seeing more brides select non-diamond gemstones,” says Brown. She says that moissanite — a cheaper, more brilliant gemstone similar in look to a diamond — is the top pick. The second most popular non-diamond gemstone? The sapphire.
shop 4 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.