Gwen Stefani Recreated Her Engagement Look — & Flashed Her Ring — In New Music Video

At the two-minute mark of the video, Stefani — dressed in the same baseball T-shirt and trucker hat she wore in the couple’s engagement announcement photos — flashes her left hand, giving us a close-up look at her stunning three-stone ring. “Got a smile on my face. Go ahead and pass it on,” Stefani sings while pointing at the rock. In the video, Stefani also wears three gold necklaces: Two with diamond nameplates — one with “Stefani” on it and the other with “Shelton” — and a cross pendant.