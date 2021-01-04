Gwen Stefani Recreated Her Engagement Look — & Flashed Her Ring — In New Music Video

To ring in the new year, Gwen Stefani released a music video for her single titled “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” In it, she pays homage to her many career hits (and sartorial high points), from “Bananas” to “Just A Girl.” But that’s not all she reminisced about in the nearly four-minute visual. Stefani also “reintroduced” us to her radiant engagement ring from her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.
At the two-minute mark of the video, Stefani — dressed in the same baseball T-shirt and trucker hat she wore in the couple’s engagement announcement photos — flashes her left hand, giving us a close-up look at her stunning three-stone ring. “Got a smile on my face. Go ahead and pass it on,” Stefani sings while pointing at the rock. In the video, Stefani also wears three gold necklaces: Two with diamond nameplates — one with “Stefani” on it and the other with “Shelton” — and a cross pendant.
But jewelry wasn’t the only stylish standout from the video. Also included in “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” were throwback ensembles designed by Moschino, Jeremy Scott, R13, and Next In Fashion’s Marco Morante.
According to Stefani’s Instagram, the video features 18 looks in total, all inspired by her music journey, dating back to 1995. “What an incredible experience to recreate original mes with my talented team,” she captioned the slideshow of looks, which she chose in coordination with stylist Rob Zangardi.
Without further ado, wax nostalgic about your favorite music moments from Stefani’s past and catch another glimpse of her engagement ring in the video below.