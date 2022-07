More Women Are Proposing To Men Than Ever Before. Why Is It Hard To Find An Engagement Ring?

Still, non-traditional proposals have hardly become normalized, with many still uncomfortable with the disruption of traditional gender roles. Last June, when former The Bachelorette contestant Becca Kufrin proposed to her boyfriend , fans criticized her by saying her now-fiancé should have been the one to pop the question. Billings also faced some challenges within her own family: “My parents were kind of mourning the loss of me getting proposed to,” she says. “My mom was like, ‘Are you really going to give up on [getting proposed to]?’” With traditional gender roles established in every step down the aisle, it’s no wonder why women like Billings find it hard to get a symbolic item to propose with.