The Grammys Celebrated Women. So, What's Next?

In the year after #MeToo, women in music have thrived, despite having to function in an industry that still downplays their achievements and marginalizes them. This year’s Grammy awards set the tone for a women-lead year, if you want it. Women dominated with wins in the pop, R&B, country, and roots categories, while Cardi B made history as the solo first woman to take home the Best Rap Album Grammy. Kacey Musgraves was given the Album of the Year trophy and Dua Lipa nabbed Best New Artist, while Emily Lazar became the first woman to ever win a Grammy for mastering an album. We won’t say the glass ceiling broke, but it felt like, after last year’s dour, near-womanless ceremony after which women were told to “ step up ,” there was at least some acknowledgment that a glass ceiling exists, and that women threw everything they had against it in 2018.