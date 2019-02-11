The Grammys Celebrated Women. So, What's Next?

Deb Oh, a Senior Producer at Nylon Studios who has worked as a singer/songwriter in the past, wants more support for women and people of color trying to break into the industry, where the gatekeepers are overwhelmingly male and white. “There was one project where we had to record a full mariachi band for a track. Our Executive Producer, Christina Carlo, and I took the opportunity to book an all-female mariachi band, the Grammy-winning Flor de Toloache, for the session,” Oh tells Refinery29. “When we entered the room it struck me how palpably different the energy was, such an incredible vibe and, of course, they knocked it out of the park. This was just a simple studio session that happens regularly, but it was also an example of showing how the small yet conscious decision to hire women and women of color can make a difference.”