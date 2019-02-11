Cardi B's Grammy Speech Started With A Joke About Weed & Ended With A Shoutout To Working Mothers

With five nominations and a fierce performance earlier in the night, the 26-year-old has now become the first woman to win the award Best Rap Album Of The Year, for Invasion of Privacy. And it was an emotional moment.
Her ex, Offset, held her hand and guided her onto the stage as she shakily processed what was going on. But after catching her breath, she delivered one of the best acceptance speeches of the night.
It started started with a joke about weed, and slowly evolved into a heartfelt tribute to working mothers that should inspire anyone who listens.
"Ooh the nerves are so bad," she said. "Maybe I need to start smoking weed!"
She went on to thank her daughter, baby Kulture, and all those who helped her to get this album out as a working mother.
"I want to thank my daughter," she said. "I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter. It's because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. I had like, three songs that I was for sure having — you know how it was. We was like, 'We have to get this album done so I could shoot the videos while I'm still not showing. It was very long nights."
Cardi also thanked Chance the Rapper, the Migos, and SZA among others for contributing to her success. "I want to thank all the artists that took their time and their verses for my album," she said, her voice catching mid-sentence.
Finally, she shouted out Offset for pushing her to finish the album. "He was like 'you gonna have this baby, and you gonna make this album.'"
All hail the queen!
