This Is How Lady Gaga Is Celebrating Her Win & Mourning Her Loss

The A Star Is Born actress had a big night , taking home a trophy for best original song "Shallow" from the film's soundtrack. In one of the more unexpected snubs of the evening, Gaga lost the race for Best Actress in A Motion Picture Drama for her role as Ally Maine to The Wife's Glenn Close. However, the singer-turned-actress nevertheless basked in her major win and mingled with some of the film and TV industry's biggest stars, such as Best Actor winner Rami Malek and The Good Place's Kristen Bell.