This Is How Lady Gaga Is Celebrating Her Win & Mourning Her Loss

Lady Gaga certainly turned up the Hollywood glam at the 2019 Golden Globes, but her after-after party plans proved that the relatable queen just as easily knows how to turn down.
The A Star Is Born actress had a big night, taking home a trophy for best original song "Shallow" from the film's soundtrack. In one of the more unexpected snubs of the evening, Gaga lost the race for Best Actress in A Motion Picture Drama for her role as Ally Maine to The Wife's Glenn Close. However, the singer-turned-actress nevertheless basked in her major win and mingled with some of the film and TV industry's biggest stars, such as Best Actor winner Rami Malek and The Good Place's Kristen Bell.
Advertisement
After the show, Gaga's fiancé Christian Carino went on Instagram to reveal the sweet, intimate moment that followed the glamorous event. At 12:30 a.m, he shared a shot of the star sitting in bed with her trophy, enjoying a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal with the caption "what a rager."
Gaga is covering her face with her hand in a manner that suggests she's processing the whirlwind of an evening she just had. And given the many surprising twists and speeches that occurred throughout the ceremony, the Oscars next month will likely promise even more excitement and breakfasts in bed.
Advertisement