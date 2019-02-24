How To Stream The 91st Annual Oscars This Sunday

The 91st annual Academy Awards are on Sunday, so break out your drinking games and score cards, because we might be in for a messy night. This year's show will be, notably, hostless — which means there are going to be a whole bunch of celeb presenters to distract from this fact. Like, a lot. In addition, there will be a performance by Queen and most definitely Lady Gaga tears. Ahead, here's how to watch all the action, from the fashion looks on the carpet to all 24 categories of awards.
When and where can I watch the Oscars on TV?
For all you old-school TV watchers out there, the Oscars will air this Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Can I stream the Oscars online?
You can! If you have a TV provider log-in and you live in one of these markets, you can watch on ABC's website or the ABC app.
ABC is also available on certain streaming services. Hulu with Live TV ($39.99/month), YouTube TV ($40/month), PlayStation Vue ($44.99/month), and DirecTV Now ($40/month) offer the channel in many markets, and all offer free trials.
You can also tune into IMDb LIVE's broadcast at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which will take place before, after, and during breaks in the ceremony, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET via the IMDb mobile apps, the IMDb website, or on Twitter.
Where can I watch the red carpet?
There are a few different red carpet previews to choose from (or toggle between). E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic at 5 p.m. ABC will have red carpet coverage as well, beginning at 5:30.
Can I livestream the red carpet?
If you have a TV provider or streaming service that offers ABC, you can stream the ABC red carpet prior to the main event on the website or app. As for E!, it's available on FuboTV ($44.99/month), Sling TV ($25/month plus $5 bundle extra), Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue. So you can catch the network's red carpet coverage via any of these services.
PeopleTV will be offering red carpet coverage as well, starting at 5 p.m. ET, which you can watch on EW.com, PeopleTV.com, the PeopleTV app, and XUMO, a free streaming service.
Additionally, the Academy's official Twitter account will be airing an Oscars All Access show documenting the red carpet action starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can tweet questions to nominees and performers with the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess for the opportunity to have them answered on the livestream.
