From Harnesses To 'No Host' Jokes, This Is Your Oscars Drinking Game

Whether you're a movie buff, a fashion fanatic, or just along for the ride, chances are you'll be tuning into the Oscars this weekend. Maybe you're throwing a viewing party complete with food to mimic what the stars will be eating at the post-show Governors Ball, or perhaps you're just planning to kick back on the couch alone while you obsessively refresh Twitter every six seconds. Either way, we predict your Oscars night may involve drinking. It's been that kind of a year.
If that's the case, consider the following a playful guide to the times you may wish to imbibe. As we did with the Super Bowl, we're predicting the weirdest, wildest, funniest, and most eye roll-inducing moments. But remember, we don't know your body or your alcohol tolerance, or what the night has in store, so please drink carefully and adjust the rules as needed.