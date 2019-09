Why This Is The Messiest Oscars In Award Show History

In January, AMPAS announced another change that — you guessed it — they had to reverse after backlash. While there was never an official announcement that the telecast would only include the performances of two Oscar-nominated original songs (as opposed to all five), Variety reports that producers told nominees that there "wasn't time" for “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, “All the Stars,” from Black Panther, “I’ll Fight" from RGB, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to all get their due. Once this rumour prompted backlash, the Academy announced the inclusion of all five performances on Twitter and, confusingly, an additional music performance from Queen and Adam Lambert in honour of Bohemian Rhapsody.