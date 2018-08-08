The Oscars Just Scrapped This Controversial Category

There is already an award for popular films. It's called "money." I have no particular problem with the other new Oscar moves--to insist on a three-hour show (whatever) and to move it a couple of weeks earlier (won't help a thing but won't hurt anything). >— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 8, 2018
Popular film should... be nominated in general? What’s been defined as Oscar worthy or Oscar bait has been defined by the pretensions of white people.— Ira (@ira) August 8, 2018
As for a "popular film" award, it is a ghetto and will be perceived that way. Imagine if they instituted it this year: "Oh, It's lovely that the rabble went to Black Panther--here's a special fake Oscar it can win!" This is just a head-slapper on all counts.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 8, 2018
still no oscar for stunt performances/choreography or voice acting but cool, why not add an award for most popular movie, to the popular movie awards— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) August 8, 2018