This news comes after the brouhaha surrounding the Oscars' suggested new category "Best Popular Film ." In August of last year, the Academy announced it would be introducing a new category, Best Popular Film, that would seek include movies that were beloved by audiences but apparently not "worthy" of a Best Picture nom. The category looked like it had been invented solely for Black Panther, which, as a superhero movie and a movie that arrived in February, seemingly didn't fit the Academy's pre-existing definition of a Best Picture pick. After an outcry from the film community, the Academy rightfully scrapped the category